March 13, 2020
Corona and the courts

The world in which we live is now in the grip of a coronavirus pandemic. The nations of the world today are taking various measures to stop the spread of this deadly virus among its citizens. But much is desired in Pakistan to stop the virus. Like many others, I have noticed that the legal and judicial fraternity is more susceptible to contract this deadly virus because our courts are always swarmed with people from different walks of life. Keeping in view the threat of the virus around the globe, it is requested that precautionary training seminars /orientations should be arranged for lawyers, judicial officers, court personnel, justice seekers and other related to the justice sector. Virologists and expert doctors may be invited for these proposed seminar(s)/orientations.

It is also suggested that comprehensive disinfectant sprays be done without any delay and equipment containing sanitizer liquids may be installed/fixed in different suitable corners of the courts/bars across the country. The sooner this is done the better it is to protect these people.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

