Afghanistan realities

This refers to the editorial, ‘Afghanistan’s future’ (March 12, 2020). The editorial has touched the most important issue concerning the Taliban’s deal with the US and its impact on regional peace and the future of Pakistan’s relations and its security considerations. The existing conditions when the Taliban call themselves the real rulers of Afghanistan have made things more complicated. Politically, it has brought more damage to Afghanistan than doing anything good because Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah have claimed victories in the elections held in September last year and both are declaring themselves winners.

The Doha agreement between the Taliban and the US was defective ab initio as it did not include the major stakeholder – the Afghan government – which has now refused to honour the agreement on the release of 5000 Taliban prisoners. Pakistan erred by agreeing to act as facilitator. Pakistan has suffered a big diplomatic setback but has no choice except to facilitate the US troops pull-out and remain friendly with Afghanistan. No matter how hard the world tries, it seems very difficult to overcome the political divide in Afghanistan.

Lt-Col (r) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt

Karachi