BRT issues

The previous provincial PTI government led by former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak launched the Peshawar bus rapid transit (BRT) project on Oct 20, 2017, claiming that it would be completed within six months. The project, however, is still to be completed. This has increased its cost from Rs49million to Rs69million owing to the frequent changes in its design. The project has no proper drainage system because of which there is overflow on the road in normal days, especially during rain. This is causing problems in the smooth flow of traffic and to pedestrians. I urge the authorities concerned to visit and recheck the drainage capacity and choked manholes, and construct new ones.

Bilal Shabbir

Islamabad