179,210 Pakistanis to perform Haj this year

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadari on Thursday performed balloting for selection of intending pilgrims under regular Haj scheme 2020.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion he said that a total of 179210 Pakistanis would perform Haj this year. A total of 107210 who were picked up under the regular Haj scheme through balloting make 60 percent of the total quota for Pakistan. A total of 71684 Pakistanis would perform Haj under the private scheme. The scheduled banks received 149295 applications for regular scheme from February 25 to March 8. “Today through balloting, we selected 107210 intending pilgrims which also include under labour quota and 1613 under hardship quota.

The minister said that 7648 applicants who have been applying for three years were selected without balloting. The age limit for elderly citizen was reduced from 80 to 70 and banks received 12840 applications against quota of 10000. He said following directives from the Prime Minister, a quota of 1000 was reserved for overseas Pakistanis against which 1286 applications were received.