Coronavirus: FO mulls over citizens’ health concerns, mobility

ISLAMABAD: Immediate health concerns and mobility arising because of coronavirus which is affecting Pakistanis at home and abroad is under discussion at the Foreign Office where an in-house discussion is taking place led by the foreign minister and the foreign secretary.

The issue dominated all other foreign policy issues at the regular media briefing at the Foreign Office where there were worries about Saudi Arabia directing all foreign nationals, including Pakistanis, to return to their respective countries within 72 hours while issuing of visas will also be halted.

The Saudi decision appears to have taken Pakistan by surprise.

“We have seen the report and I have also talked to our ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who is in touch with the Saudi authorities to obtain more details. All states are taking measures to ensure the safety and security of their people and this decision has also been taken in this context by the Government of Saudi Arabia,” the Foreign Office spokesperson responded.

She also denied reports that any Pakistani staff member of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul had been infected with the coronavirus.

“There is no confirmation that any staff member has been infected with coronavirus. Kindly avoid speculation in such matters”, the spokesperson said.

However, for administrative reasons the Pakistan Consulate in Herat has been closed for fifteen days while consular section of Pakistan Embassy in Kabul has also been closed for similar reasons. She pointed out that as far as safety of Pakistani diplomats and Diplomatic Missions abroad was concerned, the Foreign Ministry was constituting a plan to see how best its diplomats can be helped in case of any incident.

As the world capitals are setting up strict rules to contain this virus, the spokesperson said these were being taken to stop the flow in and out of their territories.

“Therefore, all overseas Pakistanis in those countries are advised to follow advisories issued by the governments in those countries”, she said.

Overall, the spokesperson said the government was monitoring the situation very closely and will take measures required for the citizens within Pakistan and any assistance we can provide to our neighboring countries.

As many countries, including India, have started to cancel visas, the spokesperson responded, “We have seen reports of cancellation of visas by some regional countries which is their own decision and aimed at protection of their citizens. As I said earlier the Government of Pakistan is committed to protecting its citizens and would take all measures necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus”.

She pointed out that each country was taking measures in order to ensure safety of their own people and citizens of other countries residing in those countries. “It is the primary responsibility of those countries to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Pakistan is also taking all the requisite steps at its borders and airports to ensure the safety of our people and control the spread of Coronavirus”, she added.

As complaints are piling up because of inadequate facilities at the Taftan border where Pakistanis are being quarantined and several protests have broken out, the spokesperson explained,

“A significant number of Pakistani Zaireen who went to Iran have returned through the Taftan border. The Ministry of Health and other stakeholders have set up the facilities in coordination with the provincial government of Balochistan for screening and quarantine of Zaireen,” she said. This is an ongoing work which is being taken on a daily basis because of a large number of these Zaireen and the measures being taken if for their own safety. “Regarding the movement of trucks, the movement of trucks has already started across the Pakistan-Iran border”, said the spokesperson.