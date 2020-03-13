Wales captain Jones to equal Test appearance world record

CARDIFF: Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is on course to equal the world record for international rugby union appearances in Saturday’s Six Nations match at home to Scotland.

The lock’s 148th Test, a tally that includes nine internationals for the British and Irish Lions, will see him draw level with the mark of retired former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw, the All Blacks’ World Cup-winning skipper in 2011 and 2015.

Meanwhile Wales coach Wayne Pivac has made four changes to the side beaten 33-30 by England at Twickenham last week. Scrum-half Rhys Webb, lock Cory Hill, uncapped prop WillGriff John and fellow front-rower Wyn Jones are in the starting XV as Wales try to avoid a fourth straight loss in the Championship for the first time since 2007.

Webb, unavailable for his country during his time at French club Toulon because he did not meet the 60-cap rule for players based abroad, replaces Tomos Williams for his first Test start since November 2017.

“Alun Wyn is one of the most iconic figures in the game, he is our leader and I am delighted for him,” said Pivac.