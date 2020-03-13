Trippier hopes Spain move can keep him in England squad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier believes his move to Spain has boosted his England chances. The former Burnley and Tottenham full-back’s place in Gareth Southgate’s side has come under pressure from Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Following his £20million summer move, Tripper started three of England’s first four European Championship qualifiers this season — having not been selected for June’s Nations League finals.
However, he was an unused substitute for the last two in November, with Alexander-Arnold preferred as competition for the spot intensified. After progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League following Atletico’s 4-2 aggregate win at Anfield, Trippier has the chance to continue playing at the highest level to press his international claims further.
“I knew when I left Tottenham and I hadn’t been picked for the Nations League last summer that I had to perform better,” he said.
“I’ve had plenty of chats about that with the staff at England. I want to play at the highest level for as long as I can in order to play for England. That’s my objective.
“There is no bigger moment for me than representing my country. I just need to perform well, I know what I need to do, because there are so many right-backs now. There are about six right-backs — and they are all playing at the highest level. I just need to focus on myself.”
