Trippier hopes Spain move can keep him in England squad

LONDON: Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier believes his move to Spain has boosted his England chances. The former Burnley and Tottenham full-back’s place in Gareth Southgate’s side has come under pressure from Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Following his £20million summer move, Tripper started three of England’s first four European Championship qualifiers this season — having not been selected for June’s Nations League finals.

However, he was an unused substitute for the last two in November, with Alexander-Arnold preferred as competition for the spot intensified. After progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League following Atletico’s 4-2 aggregate win at Anfield, Trippier has the chance to continue playing at the highest level to press his international claims further.

“I knew when I left Tottenham and I hadn’t been picked for the Nations League last summer that I had to perform better,” he said.

“I’ve had plenty of chats about that with the staff at England. I want to play at the highest level for as long as I can in order to play for England. That’s my objective.

“There is no bigger moment for me than representing my country. I just need to perform well, I know what I need to do, because there are so many right-backs now. There are about six right-backs — and they are all playing at the highest level. I just need to focus on myself.”