Australian GP in doubt as McLaren pull out

MELBOURNE: The Australian Grand Prix has been thrown into major doubt following McLaren’s withdrawal from the event after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

The British individual, a mechanic for the country’s most successful Formula One team, was informed of the result at 9pm on Thursday night in Melbourne. The positive result came just hours after Lewis Hamilton claimed the sport’s bosses were putting lives at danger by staging the opening race despite the global outbreak of a disease which has claimed more than 4,600 lives.

It is now conceivable that the grand prix could be postponed, with 300,000 fans expected at Melbourne’s Albert Park over the next few days. A statement from Formula One read: “Formula One and the FIA have been coordinating with all the relevant authorities on the next steps. Our priority is the safety of the fans, the teams and all personnel at the race.”

McLaren had planned to pull out of the sport’s season-opening race if the crew member, who went down with the illness on Wednesday, tested positive. A little more than an hour after McLaren received the diagnosis, they announced they would play no part in this weekend’s race.

A statement from the British team read: “McLaren Racing has confirmed this evening in Melbourne that it has withdrawn from the 2020 Formula One Australian Grand Prix, following the positive test of a team member for the coronavirus.

“The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities.”