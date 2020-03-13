UEFA calls meeting as coronavirus puts games in doubt

NYON: UEFA has called an emergency meeting next Tuesday to discuss whether the Champions League, the Europa League and Euro 2020 can continue to be played amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Reports from Spain said the Champions League and Europa League could be immediately suspended, following the news that Real Madrid’s players had been quarantined as a precautionary measure after a member of the club’s basketball team tested positive for coronavirus. That followed news on Wednesday night that Juventus’ Daniele Rugani had tested positive for Covid-19 and that isolation procedures were being put in place for other squad members who may have had contact.

A statement from UEFA on Thursday afternoon said: “In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of Covid-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by video conference on Tuesday March 17 to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.

“Discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020. Further communication will be made following those meetings.” It is understood the Europa League matches that had not already been postponed will be played tonight as planned.

The Real Madrid news has led to the postponement of the next two rounds of matches in LaLiga, and puts their Champions League match against Manchester City next week in doubt.

Real Madrid said in a statement: “Real Madrid reports that a player from our first basketball team has tested positive after testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Since then, the recommendation has been made to quarantine both the basketball first team and the football first team, given that the two squads share facilities in Madrid.

“Likewise, it has been decided to close the facilities of our sports city and it is also recommended that all Real Madrid personnel who provide their services in Real Madrid City remain in quarantine.”