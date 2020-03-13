Zainab alert

More than two years after that heinous crime took place in which an innocent nine-year old life was brutally mutilated and put out in 2018 in Kasur, the Zainab Alert, Response, and Recovery Act (ZARRA) has become a law. The Bill which was initially presented by Asad Umar in April 2018 went through a long process of alterations and considerations by the standing committee of human rights led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. It was first passed by the National Assembly in October 2019 and then sent to the Senate where again it went through some changes. After the Senate passed it with amendments it was finally moved by Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari, and passed on March 11. With its passage by the National Assembly, the Act stipulates that a speedy system of alerts, investigation, recoveries, and rehabilitations will be put in place to prevent criminal activities against children. Though a leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami objected to some clauses, the NA passed the bill into law.

Now the Act calls for a helpline for reporting such cases and any officer who fails to respond to a child abuse report within two hours will face action. But there are some issues that need to be discussed. First of all, its scope is limited to the Islamabad Capital Territory only, and now the provincial assemblies are required to pass the same or a similar bill on their own. This needs to be done on a priority basis so that a cohesive and harmonious system for the whole country comes into being at once. We simply cannot afford to lose any more time. Second, the setting up of the new agencies and institutions stipulated in the Act must proceed quickly. We have seen that the bill for the creation of a National Commission on the Rights of the Child was passed in 2017 and up until now it exists only on paper.

The PTI-led government has been dilly-dallying on its formation and now some people are saying that the new agency called ZARRA will replace the commission – which is not there in the first place. The passage of this bill does not in any way reduce the need for the commission and it must be set up as early as possible. The new Act is limited in scope whereas the commission will work for the protection of children’s rights including their rights to education, dignity, and safety. Along with such laws though we need to make sure that child abuse is prevented before it takes place, and for that we need an awareness campaign, a curriculum that includes child safety as a subject to be covered in the classroom, and a mechanism that protects all children’s rights