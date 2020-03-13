Rotary International president hails Pak anti-polio efforts

LONDON: Rotary International President Mark Maloney has appreciated Pakistan for allocating $160 million fund in efforts to eradicate polio and hailed the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to eliminate polio from the country.

He was addressing a reception at the Pakistan High Commission London in his honour, a press release said on Thursday. The event was jointly organised by World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis and the High Commission.

Besides Mr and Mrs Maloney, the reception was attended by Susan Elden, Senior Health Adviser, DFID UK, Aziz Memon, Chairman Pakistan National Polio plus Committee, Rotary International’s Judith, Javed Khan, Chief Executive of Barnardo’s, office bearers of Conservative Friends of Pakistan, representatives of World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP), members of the British and Pakistani community and media persons.

Maloney gave an overview of the efforts of Rotary International in eradicating polio from the world and its enhanced focus on Pakistan. Maloney said although polio incidence has been reduced by 99.99 per cent globally, the dream of a polio-free world is yet to be achieved for which global commitment must continue.

High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria said: “Pakistan deeply appreciates the support extended by our international partners in fight against polio including Rotary International; Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation; United Nations Foundation; and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.”

Zakaria also said Pakistan is fully alive to the challenges posed by this crippling disease and the Polio Eradication Programme has been fighting to end this disease from the country. He told the guests that the programme is driven by up to 260,000 polio vaccinators, the largest health service provider network of its kind in the world.

Aziz Memon informed the audience that polio eradication is among the priorities of the government and things are in right place to achieve the goal. Susan Elden said elimination of polio in the world is a lofty goal and appreciated the efforts of Rotary International to this effect throughout the Commonwealth countries. She said the UK government under DFID program for Pakistan has allocated funds which shows its commitment to socio-economic development of Pakistan.