Strong suspicion arrest politically motivated: HRCP

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed its “deep concern” over the arrest of Jang Group/Geo’s Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and said there remains a “strong suspicion” such actions by the anti-graft body are “politically motivated”.

“HRCP is deeply concerned at the arrest of Mir Shakil ur Rehman, Editor-in-Chief of the #Jang/Geo group by NAB, on a 34-year-old property-related matter. There remains a strong suspicion that such actions by NAB are selective, arbitrary and politically motivated,” tweeted the commission.

“The journalist community sees this as yet another attempt to gag a beleaguered independent press. HRCP demands that the government should immediately take steps to address this issue and prove its commitment to #pressfreedom,” it stated further.