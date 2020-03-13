Strong suspicion arrest politically motivated: HRCP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed its “deep concern” over the arrest of Jang Group/Geo’s Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and said there remains a “strong suspicion” such actions by the anti-graft body are “politically motivated”.
“HRCP is deeply concerned at the arrest of Mir Shakil ur Rehman, Editor-in-Chief of the #Jang/Geo group by NAB, on a 34-year-old property-related matter. There remains a strong suspicion that such actions by NAB are selective, arbitrary and politically motivated,” tweeted the commission.
“The journalist community sees this as yet another attempt to gag a beleaguered independent press. HRCP demands that the government should immediately take steps to address this issue and prove its commitment to #pressfreedom,” it stated further.
