Politicians widely condemn Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief’s arrest

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Politicians have widely condemned the arrest of Jang Group and Geo’s Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a “dark day” and an attack on the freedom of the press.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned Rahman’s arrest. Bilawal’s spokesperson, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, quoted the PPP chief as saying in a tweet: “We have been pointing out NAB’s attitude of exacting political revenge since day one,” he said. “Imran Khan is using NAB to target people he does not like.”

He said NAB’s arresting of the Editor-in-Chief of the largest media group in Pakistan was an attack on freedom of press. He said the prime minister was trying to snatch freedom of expression through threats and coercion.

Separately, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said the media is the fourth pillar of the state which “fascist rulers” are trying to destroy. “We can smell revenge from Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman’s arrest,” he said.

Shahbaz said the media was being suppressed over the past 18 years. He said a government which was going down always attacked the media and political opponents.

In a news conference in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said the arrest of Jang Group/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman “will not stop the truth”. Speaking to the media for the first time since she was granted bail from the Lahore High Court in November last year, Maryam said it was obvious from the Jang Group chief executive’s arrest that the government feared the truth will come out in front of the masses. “You [government] are arresting the owner of a media house,” she said. “This may stop the news but it will not stop the truth.”

“There is a ban on airing me on media […] my sympathies are with the media as they have never been in such a bad condition,” she said.

Speaking after Maryam, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the day was a “dark day for freedom of press and democracy in the country”. “This attack on journalism will be your last day,” he said. “This does not happen in dictatorships around the world what you have done today.”

He said the NAB was a source of coercing politicians and committing political engineering. He said that it was disappointing that the case in which he was arrested was 34 years old. “What was the need to arrest him? It [the arrest] was just to show that whosoever talks will be arrested,” he said. “Imran Khan, we are not afraid of you. NAB, we are not afraid of you,” he added.

The former prime minister said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been arrested because Jang and Geo used to expose NAB. “He [Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman] will be released from captivity but those who had him arrested will not remain in power,” he said.

He slammed the government for resorting to such tactics at a time when the entire country was struggling to grapple with the coronavirus infection. Abbasi said that if NAB was truthful and not lying, then the trial of the Jang Group/Geo Editor-in-Chief should be made available for all to see.