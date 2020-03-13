Co-curricular contest

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar has said that co-curricular activities are very important for students because it provides a platform to them for polishing their talent in various fields.

He stated this while addressing the prize-distribution ceremony of the third All Pakistan Co-curricular Competitions held here on Thursday. The event was organised by Punjab University, NAB, HEC and the Educationist.

University of Baltistan, Skardu, VC Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, PU Pro-VC Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, National Accountability Bureau Director Rafiq Memon, Institute of Agricultural Sciences Director Dr Muhammad Salim Haider, Institute of Communication Studies Director Dr Noshina Saleem, Editor-In-Chief of the Educationist Dr Shafiq Jullandhry, Assistant Professor Dr Shabbir Sarwar, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Addressing the ceremony, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said participation of students from all provinces and Azad Kashmir gave the lesson of brotherhood.

Prof Dr Naeem Khan said it was really a big achievement to provide a unique opportunity of co-curricular activities to the students from all over Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.