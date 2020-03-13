Martyred cop laid to rest

MINGORA: The cop, who was martyred at Kanju area in Kabal tehsil a day earlier, was laid to rest in his Native village Sair on Thursday.

A large number of people including police officials attended his funeral. The cop identified as Imran Ali was performing security duty outside the office of a local journalist when the armed men opened fire on him. As a result, the cop sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department officials registered a first information report against unidentified terrorists. The local journalists condemned the attack and asked authorities to bring the culprits to justice.