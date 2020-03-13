Martyred cop laid to rest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: The cop, who was martyred at Kanju area in Kabal tehsil a day earlier, was laid to rest in his Native village Sair on Thursday.
A large number of people including police officials attended his funeral. The cop identified as Imran Ali was performing security duty outside the office of a local journalist when the armed men opened fire on him. As a result, the cop sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department officials registered a first information report against unidentified terrorists. The local journalists condemned the attack and asked authorities to bring the culprits to justice.
MINGORA: The cop, who was martyred at Kanju area in Kabal tehsil a day earlier, was laid to rest in his Native village Sair on Thursday.
A large number of people including police officials attended his funeral. The cop identified as Imran Ali was performing security duty outside the office of a local journalist when the armed men opened fire on him. As a result, the cop sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department officials registered a first information report against unidentified terrorists. The local journalists condemned the attack and asked authorities to bring the culprits to justice.