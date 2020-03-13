20 members of a family hospitalised

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAJANPUR: Twenty members of a family were hospitalised after consuming stale meal at Alipur tehsil. District Incharge Rescue-1122 Dr Muhammad Aslam said that the condition of 20 family members, including women and kids, deteriorated in small hours of Thursday after consuming food cooked for dinner a day earlier.
RAJANPUR: Twenty members of a family were hospitalised after consuming stale meal at Alipur tehsil. District Incharge Rescue-1122 Dr Muhammad Aslam said that the condition of 20 family members, including women and kids, deteriorated in small hours of Thursday after consuming food cooked for dinner a day earlier.