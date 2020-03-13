close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
A
APP
March 13, 2020

20 members of a family hospitalised

Peshawar

RAJANPUR: Twenty members of a family were hospitalised after consuming stale meal at Alipur tehsil. District Incharge Rescue-1122 Dr Muhammad Aslam said that the condition of 20 family members, including women and kids, deteriorated in small hours of Thursday after consuming food cooked for dinner a day earlier.

