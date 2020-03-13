tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DIR: Passengers and tourists were stranded for four to six hours in Patrak area of Upper Dir district on Thursday when main Dir-Kumrat road was closed to traffic due to landslide.
Later, Assistant Commissioner Sheringal Muhammad Saqib Khan supervised the clearance operation, which led to the reopening of the road. Local passengers and tourists praised the efforts of the district administration and highway authorities for removing the massive boulders of the land sliding from the road.
