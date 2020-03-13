Lineman electrocuted on Ravi Road

LAHORE: A 40-year-old Wapda lineman was electrocuted in the Ravi Road area on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Rana Rashid was posted at Qila Muhammadi sub-division. He was doing maintenance work on a high-tension line when he accidentally touched the wire, resulting in his instant death. The body was removed to morgue.

Security for trains: Pakistan Railways police have increased security of trains to ensure safety to passengers attending Raiwind congregation.

Pakistan Railways Police Acting Inspector General has issued directives to the officers concerned to provide foolproof security to passengers.

He also directed them to increase patrolling to avoid any untoward accident. He directed strict monitoring at the entry gates and departure gates.

Meanwhile, the staff of Bomb Disposal Squad was asked to stand at the entrance of stations to monitor the passengers with metal detector.No passengers will be allowed to board on train with stove or gas cylinder.