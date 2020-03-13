Employees of Account Office observe strike in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The employees of District Account Office on Thursday observed a complete strike and took to the streets to demand perks and privileges being given to the employees federal government.

The employees locked down their offices and staged a demonstration, raising slogans in support of their demands. Speaking on the occasion, the president of account office employees, Waqar Ahmad, said that they were deprived of promotion for the last almost one and half decade. “We want audit allowance, time-scale and appointment of our offspring on wards quota and would never deviate from our demands,” he added.

The protesting employees opened their offices and main gate following office-bearers of all teachers association led by its president, Syed Waqar Shah, reached there and expressed solidarity with them.