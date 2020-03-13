Ayub Medical College sets up quality cell

ABBOTTABAD: Ayub Medical College has set up a Quality Enhancement cell to improve the standard of medical education.

The cell was established as per the directions of the Higher Education Commission and Khyber Medical University. Associate Dean Prof Dr Ruqia Sultana has been nominated as the director of the cell. An introductory seminar for the faculty of Ayub Medical College was held on Thursday to mark the establishment of the cell. AMC Dean Prof Dr Umer Farooq chaired the seminar and stressed on the coordination of all the stakeholders to make it a success. The college faculty formulated the future plan and policy to ensure the corporation and involvement of all the departments concerned for the smooth working of the cell. QEC director Dr Ruqia Sultana said that they were working on the digitalisation of the cell, and all the information will be available on the web portal for the teachers, students, and other stakeholders. She added that the cell would enhance the quality of medical education and practices. Ayub Medical College has so far produced 8,000 doctors who are serving in Pakistan and abroad. Currently, the college is providing medical education to more than 1500 students and specialised training to more than 500 doctors.