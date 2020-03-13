Panagah project being extended to more KP districts

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Panagahs (shelter homes) Naseemur Rehman said on Thursday that it was a pro-poor landmark programme in social sector, which has been providing the much-needed relief to thousands of passengers and homeless people in the country since its inception.

“Panagahs programme shows the prime minister’s deep sincerity and strong commitment to provide shelter to homeless people in a safe and secure environment,” he told reporters after visiting a shelter home here at Pajjagi Road. This programme, he said, was being extended to other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said it was apolitical programme and the shelter-less people irrespective of their political affiliations could take advantage of it. Naseemur Rehman said that free transport, food, blankets, accommodation and clean drinking water was being provided to the beneficiaries at Panagahs.

He said around 50 shelter homes had been established in the country including five in Peshawar from where 500,000 shelterless people benefited since its establishment.

This programme, he said, was being extended to other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The focal person said that Panagahs would be constructed near districts headquarters hospitals for quick emergency medical services to poor people in future.