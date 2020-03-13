BD scraps 100 years cricket celebration

DHAKA: A major cricket celebration in Bangladesh this month to mark 100 years since the birth of the country’s founding president has been postponed because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday shelved next week’s series of “Mujib 100 events” to commemorate the centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth, including a concert by Oscar-winning Indian music director AR Rahman and two “Asia v Rest of the World” Twenty20 cricket internationals.

“The decision to postpone the events was based on the general cautionary advice for the public from the government and international health agencies,” BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

“We regret the inconveniences but at the same time hope that everyone concerned will understand our position as this is a major health issue across the globe and we cannot leave anything to chance,” he said.