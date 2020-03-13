Empty stadium to host PSL matches in Karachi: PCB

KARACHI: Following advice from Sindh government on Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to stage the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League in empty National Stadium in Karachi, says a press release.

The decision will be enforced from today (Friday) while for Thursday’s fixture between Lahore and Karachi, the PCB and Sindh government had strongly advised the spectators to take all the necessary precautionary measures.

The decision has been made to better protect the health and safety of the spectators, players, officials and media, however the decision will not affect accredited commercial partners, media and other service providers, who will be allowed to enter the National Stadium.

In addition, immediate families of the competing players and players’ support personnel as well as franchise owners will be allowed to attend the matches.

In the meantime, the PCB has advised all the players to avoid shaking hands and also urged the fans not to approach the players for autographs, photographs and selfies. In addition to this, the PCB has decided the sides will not be required to shake hands with each other or opposition in the lead up to and during the matches but will use fist bumps or verbal greetings instead.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “Health and safety is paramount and takes precedence over cricket. The PCB takes the health and safety of its players, spectators, officials, media, service providers and security personnel very seriously.

“Following the advisory from the government of Sindh, the PCB has taken this precautionary and pre-emptive measure which will result in matches taking place in empty stadium.

“We empathise with the Karachi fans, who have been outstanding with their support in the earlier matches and during the hosting of eight PSL matches last year. Once we received the advisory from the Sindh government, it was important for us to act quickly to ensure that the wellbeing of all the concerned is better protected.

“The PCB has been regularly engaging with the teams and the players and has been updating them on matters. We have a duty of care to players and other stakeholders during this time; we would like to thank them for their continued trust and support.

“The initial March 10 decision to proceed with the Karachi leg of matches was taken following consultation with the Sindh government and we have taken on board their latest advisory. We stated at the outset that we will work closely and take the lead from the local governments.

“With regards to the remaining fixtures in Lahore, we are already in contact with Punjab government and will take on board its advisory in relation to matches in Lahore.

“With regards to refunding of the tickets, this will be in line with the ticketing policy and will be refunded through TCS and ww­w.yayvo.com. Details in this regard will be shared in due course.”