FPCCI gets new convener

Islamabad : President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar has appointed Dr. Murtaza Mughal as convener of FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Insurance for the year 2020.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal has been authorised to nine members in the committee who have experience and expertise in the insurance sector and he has been directed to furnish reports of the meetings of the said committee to the president FPCCI.

Moreover, he has been asked to keep close liaison with the FPCCI secretariat for assistance and guidance.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Murtaza Mughal thanked President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar and Mian Zahid Hussain for their confidence and vowed to serve with full dedication and spread awareness about this important sector.

He said that the global economy is under stress due to coronavirus while the Pakistani economy is also facing many challenges. Industry, agriculture and services sector is not in good shape, inflation, low growth rate and inflation has left many businesses bankrupt and million unemployed while major crops are also going down creating food security problems and export issues.