3 culprits injured in cross firing with police

Rawalpindi : During an alleged crossfire between culprits and police here on wee hours of Thursday, in the limits of Westridg Police station, three culprits were injured while two succeeded in dodging the police and flee away.

The injured culprits have been identified as Noman, Mubashar and Asad who were rescued to hospital by police after cross firing.

Police also revealed that these culprits have injured a citizen near Bohar Masjid during a mobile snatching incident, who is admitted in hospital with critical injuries.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis lauded police officials for making tight security against criminals in the city.