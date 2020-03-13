Social protection area agreement inked

Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and Penny Appeal, a UK based charity organization becomes partners in social protection area.

In a momentous event took place in PBM’s Head Office here in Islamabad, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between both the organizations.

Expressing his gratitude to Penny Appeal organization, Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi lauded the organization’s poverty relief activities across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Managing Director PBM, on the occasion, also highlighted the pro-poor services of PBM throughout the country in the field of healthcare, education, rehabilitation and other areas of social security. He also emphasized the need to promote public private partnerships to address the existing magnitude of poverty linked thorny issues. “We are determined to execute the Ehsaas Programme of Prime Minister, Imran Khan with the aim to break the vicious cycle of poverty in the country,” he added.

Recognizing the credibility of PBM, Acting Country Director and Head of Programmes, Penny Appeal organization, Muhammad Ishaq Israr expressed his willingness to work jointly with PBM in the country.

The partnership between the two organizations will shelter the poor & deserving persons during Holy Month of Ramazan by providing ration bags and ‘fitrana’ to around 500 beneficiaries.