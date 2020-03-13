Over 880 nursing scholarships to be awarded annually

Islamabad: A total of 886 scholarships will be awarded annually for the four-year bachelor's courses, 119 for master's and 13 for PhD's in nursing under a newly-launched scholarship programme, while 10 per cent additional scholarships will be given away every year.

According to Hajra Sohail, programme manager for the National Endowment Scholarship for Talent, 52 top hospitals and nursing colleges across the country have been selected where the students from the backward areas, the deserving and the poor, will be selected for the Nursing Scholarship.

The National Endowment Scholarship for Talent, an initiative of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms for the eligible, needy and deserving students, offers scholarships in the form of grants and allowance to eligible youth for empowerment through modern learning and education.