Fri Mar 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2020

Puppet show on 18th

Islamabad

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold a puppet show on March 18 as part of efforts to revive the dying art of puppet.

The event will feature theme-based puppetry highlighting issues of women, education and environment, for the education of people, especially children.

The artists with special puppetry techniques will perform in the show. In collaboration with Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop and OXFAM, the puppet show will be staged every month.

