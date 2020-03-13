Hundreds avail free kidney screening at Shifa

Islamabad : Hundreds of people availed free kidney screening at a health camp set up by Shifa International Hospital (SIH) here Thursday to commemorate World Kidney Day and World Dietician Day.

The objective of the activity was to raise public awareness general for maintaining kidney health and wellbeing. Free pathology tests, blood sugar, serum creatinine, urine, BMI and BP monitoring was provided to those who turned up. People also got an opportunity to talk to consultant nephrologists and nutritionists who helped them identify the risks of chronic kidney disease and recommended guidelines for prevention.

The panel of doctors constituted nephrologists Dr. Danyal Hassan, Dr. Syed Nayer Mahmud, Dr. Syed Farhat Abbass, Dr. Momena Manzoor, Dr. Kiran Khurshid, and the dietitian was Dr. Rezzan Khan, who offered free consultation and answered common questions of the audience related to kidney health.

The experts mentioned that diabetes and high blood pressure are among leading causes of kidney disease. Kidney diseases can often be managed through lifestyle changes and education that includes using kidney-friendly diet, maintaining healthy weight, exercising, etc. They further emphasised that kidneys are vital organs essential to life as they play an important role in maintaining healthy body function.