East Syria strike kills 26 Iraqi fighters: monitor

BEIRUT: An air strike killed 26 fighters of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi in eastern Syria after a deadly attack on US-led coalition troops in Iraq, a war monitor said Thursday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Wednesday strike was probably carried out by the coalition. But the anti-jihadist alliance denied having carried out any raids in Syria or neighbouring Iraq on Wednesday night.

“The US/Coalition did not conduct any strikes in Syria or Iraq last night,” a spokesman said in an statement to AFP. Before the strike near the border town of Albu Kamal, rockets were fired at a military base north of Baghdad hosting coalition troops, killing two Americans and one Briton. It was the deadliest such attack in years on an Iraqi military base hosting foreign troops.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the United States has blamed Iran-backed factions from the Hashed al-Shaabi for similar violence in recent months. Within hours, the air strikes were launched against Hashed forces just across the border in Syria. Hardline Hashed factions have fought alongside Syrian government forces for several years and have been targeted by both coalition and Israeli air strikes. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the war in 2011, which it says mainly target Iranian forces and allied Lebanese fighters. The coalition has been carrying out air strikes in Syria since 2014, when the Islamic State group overran a large swathe of the country and neighbouring Iraq. Coalition-backed forces last year expelled the jihadists from their last outpost in eastern Syria, but the group retains sleeper cells on both sides of the border.

Syria war enters 10th year with no hope in sight: As it enters its tenth year, the war in Syria is anything but abating, as foreign powers scrap over a ravaged country where human suffering keeps reaching new levels. When protesters in March 2011 demanded their rights and regime change, they likely never imagined it would trigger a reaction that has led to the 21st century´s biggest war. Nine years on, President Bashar al-Assad is still in power and there to stay, more than 380,000 people have died, dozens of towns and cities razed to the ground and half of the country´s entire population displaced. Nearly a year after the Islamic State group´s “caliphate” was dismantled, the West´s attention towards Syria was only pricked again last month when Turkey threatened to open the floodgates for migrants seeking to flee to Europe. While the number of fronts has been reduced by Damascus´ reconquest in recent years, the nature of the war is changing and violence is still raging in the northwest. Some other regions have long been pacified, but people there have yet to feel the dividends of peace as Syria plays host to a complex international showdown involving Russia, the United States, Turkey, Israel and Iran.

“It’s certainly not a simple international conflict,” said Syria researcher Fabrice Balanche. Nine years ago, teenagers inspired by Arab Spring uprisings they saw on television, spray-painted a message on the walls of a school in the southern city of Daraa. “Down with the regime.