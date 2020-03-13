Greta Thunberg urges activists to avoid mass climate protests

STOCKHOLM: Greta Thunberg has urged climate campaigners to avoid mass protests as the new coronavirus spreads, but said her “Fridays for Future” movement would organise online strikes instead. The Swedish activist warned her followers it was vital they listened to the advice of health experts who have advised people to avoid large public gatherings to slow down the spread of the virus which has infected more than 125,000 people worldwide.