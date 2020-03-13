close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
Don’t hug or take the bus, Germany warns grandparents

World

BERLIN: Grandparents, the elderly and their families should avoid public transport, avoid hugging each other and stay clear of public events to minimize the risk of becoming exposed to the coronavirus, Germany’s social affairs minister said. Four people have so far died in Germany in the coronavirus epidemic, which has been more deadly for older people. The elderly are particularly at risk from family members who contract the infection but show few symptoms.

