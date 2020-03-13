EU says will offer migrants money to go home

ATHENS: EU and Greek officials on Thursday said 5,000 asylum seekers on Greek islands would be given financial incentives to return home to relieve pressure on overwhelmed camps. The plan, available for a month only and based on a 2,000-euro ($2,260) stipend, is only open to those who arrived in Greece before January 1. “We have now agreed on a special temporary assisted voluntary return scheme...for a period of one month,” EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson said after talks in Athens. “We think it will be an open opportunity for 5,000 migrants,” she said. The money is designed to help asylum-seekers start afresh in their countries of origin, she said. “It´s clear that we are facing a national emergency and we need to protect our borders,” said Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi. Voluntary returns would be carried out with help from the International Organisation for Migration and EU border agency Frontex.