Pentagon warns ´all options on the table´ after Americans killed

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned Thursday “all options are on the table” a day after three US coalition members, including two US troops, were killed in a rocket attack in Iraq. Esper told reporters President Donald Trump had given him “the authority to do what we need to do,” when they discussed the situation Wednesday night. Esper blamed the attack — a barrage of rockets that struck the Taji air base, killing two US soldiers and a member of the British Royal Army Medical Corps — on Iranian-backed Shia militia groups. “We have pretty good confidence we know who did this,” he said.