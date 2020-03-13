National Amateur Golf now tees off today

ISLAMABAD: The 59th National Amateur Golf Championship main trophy will now be contested over 54 holes starting from March 13 after a day of complete wash-out at the Islamabad Club Course Thursday.

The four-day event that earlier was to be contested over 72 holes, will now competed amongst top golfers during the next three days starting from Friday. “The course was too wet and heavy. Playing on the course on Thursday was a bit risky. We have abandoned play for the opening day. The event will now start from Friday,” Dr Ali Haider, Tournament Director when contacted said.

On the opening day Friday, J R Jayewardene Trophy will also be contested on Friday March 13 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka team.

“The committee suspended the round twice since 7.45am Thursday (1st tee off) with 30 minutes gapes under rule 5.7a due to thunders and heavy rain. At 11am course survey was conducted again. Keeping in view the rain water on almost all greens especially back nine where under committee Rule J-2 it was not possible to remove water from green by a squeegee, Round-1 was cancelled on the recommendation of chief referee Zahid Iqbal under committee rule 6E (4),” Tournament Director said. International amateur trophy will now be played on March 13-15 while senior amateur event will be contested on March 14-15.