Pakistan should not be singled out on security grounds: Moeen

LAHORE: English Cricketer Moeen Ali has pointed out that it is unfair to single out Pakistan on security grounds when no country in the world is safe now.

Ever since cricket has started returning to Pakistan, a country which remained sidelined for over a decade since the deadly terror attack on a visiting national team from Sri Lanka, the international cricketing fraternity has started seeing the nation through a new prism of hope, reported a cricket website.

Pakistan is currently hosting its annual Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and it is for the first time that the tournament is being held entirely on its soil. Recently, two international teams — Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — also paid visits to Pakistan for full-fledged tours.

While international cricketers playing in Pakistan have welcomed the improvement in its security situations, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has said that judging the two-time World Cup hosts’ security reputation is a bit unfair since no place on the planet is completely safe given the rising crime rates.

A year ago, Bangladesh had to call off their tour of New Zealand, one of the most peaceful countries in the world, following a couple of terror attacks in mosques in Christchurch that left 51 people dead. A month later, Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, another cricket-playing nation, left over 250 dead.

The 32-year-old Moeen, a player of Pakistani descent, is currently in Pakistan to play for Multan Sultans in the PSL and speaking exclusively to The Cricketer, he said: “I think it (Pakistan’s security reputation) is a little bit unfair because you’re not safe anywhere. It can be wrong place, wrong time. Even in England now, the crime rate’s massive.”

“I just feel the perception you have from the outside is it’s not safe to go. My counter-argument is it’s not safe anywhere, really. Yes, there are some places you might feel a bit safer but the security has been really impressive. We had the same thing in Bangladesh a few years ago when some guys didn’t go. It was brilliant.”

Moeen, a member of England’s World Cup-winning squad last year, said one of the main reasons behind his participation in the PSL is to see the return of the game to the Asian powerhouse.