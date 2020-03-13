Servis Rugby League concludes in South Punjab

LAHORE: The Division II matches of the 7th Servis Tryes 15-a-side Rugby League were completed in South Punjab, where all the participating clubs took part with great zest and fervor.

Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) Director Technical Shakeel Ahmed said that Servis Tyres Pakistan Rugby League is one of the most popular rugby events of the country, in which clubs from across Pakistan take part in different divisions. “For the first time, we have included the teams from Karachi and Balochistan, besides regular teams from Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Dunyapur, Lodhran and Fort Abbas.” “The division one teams include Lahore Hawks, Lahore Rugby and Football Club, Islamabad Jinns and Fort Abbas while division two teams consist of Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Faiz Rugby Club Haroonabad, Dunyapur and Muzaffargarh. Division three A clubs comprise Kot Adu and Vehari while division three B teams are Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and division three C has Balochistan and Karachi teams,” he added.

PRU Chairman Fawzi Khawaja had words of praise for Servis Industries Director Chaudhry Arif Saeed for continuously sponsoring rugby league for the last seven years. “This 15-a-side rugby has recognition not only in Pakistan but also in entire world. This format is more famous among rugby players and is played more than other formats, its world cup is also conducted by the world rugby body.”