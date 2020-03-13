Easy sailing for Pakistan in Veterans World Cup opener

KARACHI: All-rounder Jaffer Qureshi’ powered Pakistan to an emphatic 173-run victory over Namibia in the opening match of the Veterans Over-50 World Cup Cricket Tournament 2020 at the Western Province Cricket Club Ground in Cape Town, South Africa, the other day.

According to information available here all the 12 participating teams got into action on the opening day as hosts South Africa hammered Wales by 193 runs, defending champions Australia routed Zimbabwe by six wickets, England overwhelmed debutants India by eight wickets, New Zealand overpowered West Indies by 36 runs and Canada surprised Sri Lanka by five wickets.

For Pakistan it was the all-round brilliance of Jaffer Qureshi which played the key role in getting favourites Pakistan, who finished runners-up in the inaugural tournament a couple of years ago in Australia, off to a winning start in the competition. He followed up his unbeaten knock of 69 with an effective and economical spell of six overs which earned him Man of the Match award.

Electing to bat on a small but picturesque venue, Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals as opener Sajid Ali (27 off 23 balls), skipper Ghaffar Kazmi (26 off 29 balls) and Mahmood Hamid (24 off 45 balls) couldn’t convert their starts into big knocks. Dee Thakur rocked the middle-order with a spell of three for 19 off nine overs but Pakistan bounced back through half centuries by Azhar Khan and Jaffer Qureshi in contrasting styles.

While Azhar Khan batted sedately for his 50 off 71 balls with the help of four boundaries, left-handed Jaffer Qureshi blasted three sixes and eight fours in his unbeaten 69 off 70 balls. Raja Arshad Hayat also contributed a handy 32 off 27 balls as Pakistan lifted the total to 262 for eight in the allotted 45 overs.

The Pakistan bowlers and fielders were all over Namibia from the outset as they chased a formidable target of 263. Spearheading the attack, medium-pacer Muhammad Javed was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of three for 18 off eight overs.

Left-arm spinner Jaffer Qureshi proved almost unplayable as he conceded only eight runs in his spell of six overs during which he picked up a couple of wickets. Fawad Barry also took two wickets while Asif Hayat, Imtiaz Tarar and Zafar Ali got a wicket each as Namibia was bundled out for 89 in 30.4 overs with Abraham Buitendag (21 off 40 balls) being their top scorer.

The 15-member Pakistan squad has been placed in the Group B along with England, South Africa, Wales, India and Namibia.

They will take on India in their next match. Holders Australia has been drawn in the Group A alongwith New Zealand, Canada, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe.