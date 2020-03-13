Miami Open among events called off over virus fear

MIAMI: The ATP and WTA Miami Open was called off Thursday by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and began halting mass gatherings.

The hardcourt tennis tournament, one of the world’s top events outside of the Grand Slams, was scheduled to begin with qualifying on March 23 and run through April 5.

The ATP and WTA earlier wiped out the combined event at Indian Wells, California, which was to have started main-draw play on Thursday.

And the ATP later announced a six-week halt to the season that also included another US tournament, the US Clay Court Championships that had been set for next month in Houston.