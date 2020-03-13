Kilde crowned skiing champ after WC finale scrapped

PARIS: Norway’s Aleksander Kilde won alpine skiing’s men’s World Cup title after the final races of the season at Kranjska Gora at the weekend were scrapped due to the coronavirus threat, the International Ski Federation said on Thursday.

The ski resort in Slovenia, close to the Italian border, was to host a giant slalom and a slalom on Saturday and Sunday but Kilde clinched his first overall title as the campaign ended early.

On Wednesday, federation officials scrapped the final three races of the women’s season, due to be held in the Swedish resort of Are. As a result, Italy’s Federica Brignone was crowned overall women’s champion ahead of Mikaela Shiffrin, who finished second after missing a month of the season following the death of her father.