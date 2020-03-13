IPL, India-SA series could be played without spectators

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of COVID-19 threat, India's sports ministry has issued an advisory to all the National Sports Federations, including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to “ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event” in the country.

The advisory further stated that if the sporting event cannot be avoided, it should be held without the spectators. This could mean that the next two ODIs between India and South Africa (scheduled in Lucknow and Kolkata) and the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, in part or full, could take place in front of empty stands.

“You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event,” the Government of India release read. “In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing gathering of people, including spectators.”

The IPL Governing Council is set to meet on Saturday to discuss the viability of hosting the tournament amidst the threat of COVID-19. The IPL is scheduled to begin on March 29.