PSL-5: Islamabad pushed in a tight corner

ISLAMABAD: With just one round robin match remaining, Islamabad United has been pushed in a tight corner with the think-tank searching for ways and means to come out of a tough situation they are pushed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL-5).

Pakistan’s all in one Misbahul Haq has been given the reigns to run the team affairs on the same lines he has been running the national team. A year back, the team owner even had refused Misbahul Haq’s request to include him as a playing coach with the team but his role with the national outfit helped his cause. His new role with the Pakistan team ultimately helped him take all the powers to run United affairs. “Yes, there is no denying the fact that we have been pushed in a tight corner following some closes losses in the competition. With one match to play we have no option but to win it to stay in the competition,” a team official when contacted said.

Islamabad United are to play Karachi Kings on Saturday, a match that will determine team’s future in the PSL-5. “The match against Kings is a sort of do or die as would not be in a position to get a second chance,” the official said.

A victory by United would give them a place in the play-offs while defeat against Kings will send the team packing.

United is the only team that has won the PSL two times and was considered as one of the most powerful teams ahead of the start of the fifth edition.That is not the case anymore as United failed to produce results that were used to have been coming in the past under the new coach Misbahul Haq.

“The United have disappointed us so far in the PSL V. Despite having the services of some of the best players that include Luke Ronchi, Dale Steyn and Collin Munro, the team does not look the same as they were during previous four years. Though we pray for their victory against Kings, United performance so far has been far from satisfactory,” Tehseen Ahmad, one of the leading clubs cricketers in Islamabad said.

He said that locals in Islamabad supporters had been backing the team which looked a bit under pressure this year. “The team looks under pressure. Players like Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali and Amad Butt are not putting up any decisive show neither Misbah has proved a true coach and policy maker for United,” he said.