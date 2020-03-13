Mobile app for diagnosis of coronavirus to be launched

LAHORE : In a bid to provide a direction to young physicians of the country to shape up their future pursuit for excellence in internal medicine, Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM), in collaboration with University of Health Sciences (UHS), is organising its first Flagship International Conference, with the theme ‘Evidence, Innovation and Leadership for the Physicians’ on March 13 to 15.

The three-day conference will kick off at a local hotel here on Friday (today). The conference is designed for internists, family physicians, generalists, advanced practice providers and other healthcare providers working in different healthcare settings. This conference features cutting edge, evidence-based updates on the ever-changing and expanding discipline of internal medicine. The programme will cover the scope of internal medicine, selecting from a variety of pertinent general and sub-specialty derived topics. Expert faculty will present evidence-based and emerging practical clinical approaches, regarding various general and sub-specialty topics.

While briefing the media on the objectives and features of the moot, here in a local hotel on Thursday, PSIM president and UHS vice chancellor, Prof Javed Akram, said the event would be a gathering of experts from across the globe to make the participants aware of the latest evidence and research in all diverse branches of medicine.

“There will be debates on medical education, medical ethics and the physician’s role as a leader along with the guidelines by local and international experts. It will be a time to grasp how medical education and medical practice has progressed and evolved in the country”, he added. He said that there would be special sessions on coronavirus and dengue in the conference. “We would launch a mobile app for the diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus”, he revealed.

The organising committee’s chairman, Prof Aftab Mohsin, said that PSIM has recognised itself as a force that is revolutionising the way internists in Pakistan interact, exchange knowledge and socialise with one another, and this endeavour of holding the flagship conference would “once again establish internal medicine as the backbone of all medical disciplines and specialties”. He opined that moot would prove to be a milestone in achieving the lost glory of internal medicine. PSIM general secretary, Dr Somia Iqtadar, said that the moot would also feature a convocation to award honorary fellowships to those physicians who have contributed extra-ordinarily in the field of medicine. Noted scientist, Prof Atta-ur-Rehman would be the chief guest on the occasion.

LDA DG: Lahore Development Authority Director General Sumair Ahmad Syed called on country director World Bank for Pakistan Illango Patchamuthu and briefed him about the reforms being introduced in LDA under the Ease of Doing Business Programme of the World Bank. Director Coordination LDA Kamran Parvez was also present on the occasion. The LDA DG said that execution of various official tasks was being simplified in LDA under the reforms agenda of the World Bank and online systems were being introduced in different departments for this purpose. He said online system for approval of building plans will be started in LDA.