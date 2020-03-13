Session with US-Pakistani scholar

LAHORE : Institute for Art and Culture (IAC) is hosting an enlightening interaction session with distinguished American-Pakistani author Professor Dr Fawzia Afzal Khan on Friday (today) at its auditorium.

The programme will start with the dramatic reading of Dr Fawzia’s play “Jihad against Violence” by IAC students, after that documentary entitled “Women singers of Pakistan” will be screened whereas the talk by Dr Fawzia on "Bridging Cultures through Film: from the Melody Queen to the Muslim Madonna" will be the concluding segment of the evening.

While talking about the programme, IAC professor Shahid Nadeem shared that exclusive session will prove both informative and entertaining venture for the students and participants as they will attend the drama, documentary and exciting talk in the same programme. Dr Fawzia Afzal Khan is well reputed scholar and author and has a keen eye on cultural and gender studies issues.