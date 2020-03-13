Opp in PA comes hard on govt over new cases of polio

LAHORE : The Punjab Assembly’s session on Thursday was marred by rumpus after opposition’s chanting and walkout over treasury’s ‘unsatisfactory’ answers to resurgence of polio cases in the province.

In a question hour during general debate over Orange Line Metro Train’s fares in Thursday’s session chaired by Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi, the opposition took on the government for its ‘failure’ to contain spread of poliovirus, which tantamount to resurgence of wild poliovirus outbreak in the province.

PML-N MPA & former Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Rabia Naseem Farooqi blamed government over its incompetence and inefficiency that led to polio outbreak and demanded an explanation over its ‘failure’ to contain spread of the disease. “Why the polio cases reappeared in Punjab when it had become polio free in 2018,” questioned Khawaja Salman Rafique and asked government to explain the polio cases came from which province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid explained that Punjab was never polio free. “There is a difference between non appearance of cases and presence of polio virus in sewerage,” she said, adding that poliovirus was never eliminated from Punjab.

The Health Minister also assured to provide dialysis facilities in Rahim Yar Khan on priority basis, Earlier, PPP MPA Syed Usman Mahmood drew government’s attention towards lack of dialysis facilities at THQ hospitals in all four tehsils in a district of five million people. “The government must ensure availability of dialysis facilities at all THQ hospitals in Rahim Yar Khan,” he added.

The Health Minister’s answer regarding polio outbreak infuriated the opposition and the opposition members started chanting slogans against the government and torn apart the copies of agenda. They demanded removal of Health Minister over failure to contain spread of poliovirus.

As Law Minister Raja Basharat stood up to pacify the opposition, PML-N MPA and former P&S Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir passed indecent comments before the opposition walked out of the session. PML-N MPA Zaib-un-Nisa Awan pointed out quorum before opposition’s walkout.

The Panel of Chairman suspended Khawaja Imran Nazir from attending the current session for passing un-parliamentary comments. Law Minister Raja Basharat and PML MPA Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din demanded the chair stop issuing production orders of those who misuse the privilege and disrupt the discipline and proceedings of the House.

Later, the Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi twice conducted counting of members with the difference of 20 minutes, but the presence of fewer numbers of members to complete the quorum, he adjourned the session till Friday (today) at 9 am.

INP adds:

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza has said the party MPA Ghazanfar Langah has clarified his position and made it clear that he was in the party and would remain in the party and news published in the media regarding joining PTI was false.

Talking to the media, Hassan Murtaza said that the party had sought clarification from MPA Ghazanfar Langah after which he clarified his position on media as well and his clarification published in the national newspaper.

Ghazanfar Langah has expressed his full confidence in the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and has said that he was in the party and would remain in the party; he met the chief minister for a personal reason but the CM office did really wrong with him by issuing false news of leaving the party and changing loyalties. He explained, “I am in the party and will remain in the party till death. And I have no leader other than Bilawal Bhutto,” Hassan Murtaza briefed. ­