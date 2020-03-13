1,500 litre tainted milk discarded

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded a total of 1,500 litres of adulterated milk which was being transported on a vehicle from Phool Nagar to supply to different shops in the provincial metropolis.

The action was taken against the milk supplier on a tip-off by setting up a screening picket under the supervision of dairy safety officer.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the authority was taking strict action against milk adulterators to control their wicked practice.

He said that teams checked 5,000 litre milk and disposed of 37.5 maunds tainted milk during inspection through a mobile laboratory.

He said that the milk contained chemicals and whey powder besides the low level of LR in it.

Meanwhile, the dairy safety teams are checking milk shops and vehicles on a daily basis.

Punjab Food Authority also sealed 12 eateries, penalised dozens of food business operators besides discarding a huge quantity of unwholesome food across Punjab.

The PFA Gujranwala team closed down Shahbaz Spices Packing Unit over poor storage system, worst condition of hygiene and for failing to produce medical certificates. Apart from that, the authority also recovered a huge quantity of tainted red chilli. The dairy safety teams also disposed of 3,500 litre adulterated milk while checking 7,110 litre milk at screening pickets in Gujranwala division.

In South Punjab, dairy safety teams under the supervision of Director Operations South Shahzad Magsi conducted an operation against milk adulterators and sealed Malik Collection Centre at Jhala Morr after discarding 25 maunds chemically contaminated milk.

Punjab Food Authority Lodhran team sealed Attiq and Brothers Traders for selling expired food and poor cleanliness arrangements.

In Bahawalnagar, the team shut down Pak Tea Company for violation of labelling law, selling coloured tea leaves and presence of washroom in the processing area. Two grocery stores were sealed in Khanewal and Raheemyar Khan.

The food authority shut down New Sargodha Marketing for grinding fungus-affected chilli and adding colour to it.

The team found contamination of bran and other unhygienic ingredients. A team of PFA sealed Niazi Karyana Store due to selling expired biscuits and nimko.

In Khuhsab, Zam Zam Karyana Store was closed down by PFA on account of fake labelling.

PFA stopped the production of Fatima Foods, Allah Daad Khoya, Abdul Rehman Daal Mill and Babar Bloch Daal.

A food safety team raided Al-Saddiq Traders in Chakwal and sealed it for preparing chickpea for poor storage system and unhygienic conditions. PFA sealed Mahana Sweets over contamination in sweets. In another raid, Chaudhry Chicken Shop was shut down by PFA over violation of the relevant laws.

PFA’s enforcement teams seized 5,000kg sugar, 800kg daal chana, 500kg matri chickpea and 200kg banaspati ghee.

The provincial food regulatory body also issued warning notices for improvement to 118 food business operators in the daylong operation.