Punjab Cultural Day tomorrow

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking a major step for the promotion of cultural activities in the province has approved celebrating Punjab Cultural Day tomorrow (Saturday).

Cultural shows will be organised at district and divisional levels under the auspices of the Information and Culture Department. Folk artistes will highlight the culture of Punjab.

Usman Buzdar stated that purpose to observe Punjab Cultural Day was to promote love, brotherhood and unity among the masses. Only those nations flourish who remember their culture. Punjab culture has its own distinct uniqueness and Punjab Cultural Day will be celebrated enthusiastically, he concluded.