East Syria strike kills 26 Iraqi fighters

Beirut: An air strike killed 26 fighters of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi in eastern Syria after a deadly attack on US-led coalition troops in Iraq, a war monitor said Thursday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Wednesday strike was probably carried out by the coalition. But the anti-jihadist alliance denied having carried out any raids in Syria or neighbouring Iraq on Wednesday night. "The US/Coalition did not conduct any strikes in Syria or Iraq last night," a spokesman said in an statement to AFP. Before the strike near the border town of Albu Kamal, rockets were fired at a military base north of Baghdad hosting coalition troops, killing two Americans and one Briton.