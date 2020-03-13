close
Fri Mar 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 13, 2020

Man City vs Real Madrid, Juventus vs Lyon matches postponed: UEFA

Sports

AFP
March 13, 2020

LONDON: Manchester City’s Champions League last 16, second leg with Real Madrid and Lyon’s trip to Juventus became the latest high-profile football matches to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, UEFA confirmed on Thursday.

Madrid players have been put into isolation after one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for COVID-19. Both matches were due to take place on Tuesday, March 17.

Latest News

More From Sports