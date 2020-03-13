Man City vs Real Madrid, Juventus vs Lyon matches postponed: UEFA

LONDON: Manchester City’s Champions League last 16, second leg with Real Madrid and Lyon’s trip to Juventus became the latest high-profile football matches to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, UEFA confirmed on Thursday.

Madrid players have been put into isolation after one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for COVID-19. Both matches were due to take place on Tuesday, March 17.