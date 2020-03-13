IPL could go ‘TV-only’ over virus: official

MUMBAI: The Indian Premier League could be played behind closed doors because of the new coronavirus, an official told AFP on Thursday, as calls grew to cancel the event.

Cricket leaders will meet on Saturday to decide whether the Twenty20 tournament featuring top international players will start as scheduled on March 29.

“We are keen to start the IPL on time even if it means without crowds,” a senior BCCI official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“It could be TV-only as it is a medical emergency and we can do nothing about that.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, which has already slashed the prize money for the winners and runners-up, wants to start the league on time. But officials said it will have to fall in line with whatever the government orders.